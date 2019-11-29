Barbara Hudson

Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Kendra Ann Antoun

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Cody Ray Richardson

Age 39, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Bobby Rae Dumont

Age 70, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Cynthia Eileen Hunter

Age 75, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

