Barbara Hudson
Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Kendra Ann Antoun
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Cody Ray Richardson
Age 39, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Bobby Rae Dumont
Age 70, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Cynthia Eileen Hunter
Age 75, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.