William C. Ingram, Sr.
Age 87, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Esterbrook, Sr.
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Edward Smith
Age 69, formally of Medford, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Ruth M. Smith
Age 93, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
