Vicki Ann Highland
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Debra Thompson
Age 61, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Ronnie Dean Dowdy
Age 67, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Danny Scott Treskey
Age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Ginger
Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Dean Marvin Greer
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDREASON’S CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.