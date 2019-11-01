Harald Frey
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 29,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Nancy Ann Connelly
Age 82, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Sherry Minty Dineen
Age 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
