Frank Gilbert Mello, Jr.
Age 73, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Charles P. Dunfee
Age 63, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jesse W. Schneider II
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Alvin Max Meyers
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Margaret Louise Veal
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Norma Sperbeck Smith
Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
