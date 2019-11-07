Frank Gilbert Mello, Jr.

Age 73, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Charles P. Dunfee

Age 63, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Jesse W. Schneider II

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Alvin Max Meyers

Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Margaret Louise Veal

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Norma Sperbeck Smith

Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. NEPTUNE SOCIETY.

