Leland Ray Good
Age 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Raymond Laiwa, Jr.
Age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Katherine “Katt” Elizabeth Fretwell
Age 52, of Portland, Oregon, passed away October 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Kenneth Edmond Russell
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
