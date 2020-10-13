Rose Riley
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Dottie Glen Davis
Age 60, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
James Edward Ernest
Age 66, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Edna Louise Brock
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Terrance Lee Hughes
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Patricia Ann Pettigrew
Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Helen Budzak
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Diana Donnelly
Age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.