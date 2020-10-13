Rose Riley

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Dottie Glen Davis

Age 60, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

James Edward Ernest

Age 66, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Edna Louise Brock

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Terrance Lee Hughes

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Patricia Ann Pettigrew

Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Helen Budzak

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Diana Donnelly

Age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

