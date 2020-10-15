LoAnn Powell
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Mark D. Clayclamp
Age 55, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSE. 541-459-2281
Ernest D. Whitson
Age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Roger L. Standiford
Age 70, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Sherman D. Moore
Age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Clyde J. Martin
Age 86, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Phillip J. Croom
Age 69, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
