Charles L. Vigue

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

James W. Graham

Age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Keith C. Berry

Age 34, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Caylla Anne Marie Ritchie

Age 27, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Lila M. Waite

Age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.