Charles L. Vigue
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
James W. Graham
Age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Keith C. Berry
Age 34, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Caylla Anne Marie Ritchie
Age 27, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Lila M. Waite
Age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
