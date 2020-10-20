Anne Waddington

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Richard Marlain Sheldahl

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Judith Karen Toth

Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Dennis Charles Hatt

Age 67, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Marion I. Sitter

Age 84, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Billy L. Rawlinson

Age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Troy Don Petty

Age 55, of Winston, Oregon passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679 6983

James “Jim” E. Moriarty

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

David J. Camky

Age 71, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Gerhard Klaeber

Age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Loren Louis Wittrock

Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

