Anne Waddington
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Richard Marlain Sheldahl
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Judith Karen Toth
Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Dennis Charles Hatt
Age 67, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Marion I. Sitter
Age 84, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Billy L. Rawlinson
Age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Troy Don Petty
Age 55, of Winston, Oregon passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679 6983
James “Jim” E. Moriarty
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
David J. Camky
Age 71, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Gerhard Klaeber
Age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Loren Louis Wittrock
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
