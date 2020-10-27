Cory Lyn Ortega
Age 42, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Dustin Shane Riddle
Age 23, of Malin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Brett Scott Morhain
Age 59, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
William Joseph Rapley
Age 85, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Gordon Rutter
Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gary Jones
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Lucille Anne Negherbon
Age 85, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
