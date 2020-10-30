Barbara E. Wagner
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Michelle Diane Jarvinen
Age 57, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Rita Jean Armstrong
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
