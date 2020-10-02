Garland Walker
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Carla Jo Scheuffle
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
William Ray Harris
Age 62, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Susan Kaye Sutton
Age 63, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Steven George Slobodiak
Age 55, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Betty Jane Schaefer
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gayle Tolleson
Age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
