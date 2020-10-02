Garland Walker

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Carla Jo Scheuffle

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

William Ray Harris

Age 62, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Susan Kaye Sutton

Age 63, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Steven George Slobodiak

Age 55, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Betty Jane Schaefer

Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Gayle Tolleson

Age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

