Loretta Gilchrist

Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Duane E. Watson

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Earlene Boyles

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Russell John Scott

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.