Esther M. DeSpain
Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Joyce Clarissa Chavez-Bray
Age 89, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Byron Reedy, Jr.
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Carol Durfee
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.