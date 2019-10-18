Jean Sanford Teel
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Patricia Ann Young-Sell
Age 89, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Radonna Jean Moore
Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Paul Edward Betcher
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
