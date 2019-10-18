Jean Sanford Teel

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Patricia Ann Young-Sell

Age 89, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Radonna Jean Moore

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Paul Edward Betcher

Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

