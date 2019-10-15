Kenneth Luttrell

Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Radonna Jean Moore

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October , 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Mary Susan Scott

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

