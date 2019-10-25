Betty Spalding
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Reg G. Thomas
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lee E. Crocker
Age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
