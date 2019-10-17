Cecil Elmer Leidle
Age 93, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Charles Jesse Butler
Age 74, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Connie Joyce Honeycutt
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ruth Louise DeWater
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Andrew G. Swanson
Age 55, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
