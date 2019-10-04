Christopher Powers
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Anna Settgast
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Carl B. Holland
Age 82, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
