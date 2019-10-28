Delores Jeanne Hileman
Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Everett Earl Rathbun
Age 82, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES.
Andre' Rene' DeLeos
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Franklin R. Davis
Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
William Leonard Rice
Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
