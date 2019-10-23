William Van Lindt
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Alma A. Powell
Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Connie Joyce Hunnicutt
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Edith Laurel Burk-Day
Age 70, of Harrisburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Paul Edward Betcher
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Maxine Rebecca Jones
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ardis Sewell
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Barbara J. Rodger
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Johnny M. Hopfinger
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.