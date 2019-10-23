William Van Lindt

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Alma A. Powell

Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Connie Joyce Hunnicutt

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Edith Laurel Burk-Day

Age 70, of Harrisburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Paul Edward Betcher

Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Maxine Rebecca Jones

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ardis Sewell

Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Barbara J. Rodger

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Johnny M. Hopfinger

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

