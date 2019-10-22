Carol J. Cummins
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Kenneth Bruce Upcraft
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Shirley M. Morris
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lana Laycock
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Robert “Bob” Bodenner
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
