Carol J. Cummins

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Kenneth Bruce Upcraft

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Shirley M. Morris

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Lana Laycock

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Robert “Bob” Bodenner

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

