Harold Manford Ruthbun

Age 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Bonnie “Booie” Spencer

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Earl Harvey

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Gary M. Phillips

Age 67, of Camas Valley, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

