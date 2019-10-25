Harold Manford Ruthbun
Age 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Bonnie “Booie” Spencer
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Earl Harvey
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gary M. Phillips
Age 67, of Camas Valley, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
