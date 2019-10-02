Barbara Kolb

Age 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Karen Laughlin

Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 30,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Helen Jean Buhl

Age 71, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jack Richard Ruffer

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Edna Yocom

Age 96, of St. Helens, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

