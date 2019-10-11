Jerry L. Wilcox
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
William Todd Wolfe
Age 83, of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
William Jerry Frear
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Elva Jean Stoffal
Age 84, of Wilsonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. KEIZER FUNERAL CHAPEL.
