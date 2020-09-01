Scott Hudson

Age 59, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Laveta St.Clair

Age 83, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Nancy Evelyn Trueblood

Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

James Marion Frear

Age 76, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ray Leroy Cripps

Age 85, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ardythe Mae Mierow

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Patricia Ann Visser

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Brad Perkins

Age 68, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Mildred Kelly

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Mary Lou Jones

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

