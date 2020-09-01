Scott Hudson
Age 59, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Laveta St.Clair
Age 83, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Nancy Evelyn Trueblood
Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Marion Frear
Age 76, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ray Leroy Cripps
Age 85, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ardythe Mae Mierow
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Patricia Ann Visser
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Brad Perkins
Age 68, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Mildred Kelly
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Mary Lou Jones
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
