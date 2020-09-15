Delores A. Pommarane
Age 86, residence of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on September 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.
Lucy Gloyn
Age 86, of Sutherlin Oregon, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Yvonne Philben
Age 69, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
