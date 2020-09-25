Mary Edna Parker

Age 93, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Barbara Jean Strickland

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away July 1, 2020.

Christopher Claus

Age 68, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Fred Ivan Smith

Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

