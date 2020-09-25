Mary Edna Parker
Age 93, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Barbara Jean Strickland
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away July 1, 2020.
Christopher Claus
Age 68, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Fred Ivan Smith
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
