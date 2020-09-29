Charles Ray Neavoll

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Therina “Trina” Leodoro

Age 58, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 27,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ellen Patton

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

