Gregory L. Ellison
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Edna Louise Gangle
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Angela Louise Schlacht
Age 54, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Stephen Boley Anderson
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
David H. Henry
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
David Milton Wright
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
