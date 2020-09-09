Gregory L. Ellison

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Edna Louise Gangle

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Angela Louise Schlacht

Age 54, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Stephen Boley Anderson

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

David H. Henry

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

David Milton Wright

Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

