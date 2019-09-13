Barbara Jean Argabrite
Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Verl Griess
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jimmie L. Jenks
Age 72, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Richard Eugene Blines
Age 75, of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Christian J. Simmons
Age 24, of Williams, Oregon, formerly of San Diego, California, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
