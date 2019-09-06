Mabel Irene Hughes

Age 92, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Gunilla Guenther

Age 78 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday September 04, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Nancy Jane Perry

Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Ronald R. Wanamaker

Age 79, of Rosburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Donald H. Reed

Age 105, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Eretta Farai

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

