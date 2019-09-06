Mabel Irene Hughes
Age 92, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gunilla Guenther
Age 78 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday September 04, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Nancy Jane Perry
Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Ronald R. Wanamaker
Age 79, of Rosburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Donald H. Reed
Age 105, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Eretta Farai
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
