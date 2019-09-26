Harold C. Godard
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Arranges are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Maxine L. Lee
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Arranges are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Royal Alan Smith
Age 50, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Susan Lee Sleeman
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Paradise, California, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jonathan Kim
Age 36, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ernest Paul McDonald
Age 87, of Crescent City, California, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
