Nancy Mae Pichette

Age 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Dona L. Brown

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Frances Marie Phelps

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Patricia Corrigan

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Robert W. Vancil

Age 72, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Paul E. Wolflick

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Toni R. Milton

Age 70, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Charlotte T. James

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Max H. Schubert

Age 68, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

