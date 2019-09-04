DEATH NOTICES FOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 Christopher A. Zeitler

Age 28, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Cary Nash

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ronald Keith Foster

Age 71, of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Beulah Lenore Buell

Age 92, of Bend, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. AUTUMN FUNERALS. 541-318-0842

Debra “Debbie” Peters

Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Greg Astry

Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Jessie W. Fowler

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

David LeRoy Winship

Age 82, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Joe D. Moon

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

