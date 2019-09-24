McKenna Kay Bice

Age 28, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Robert Arthur Sandoli a.k.a “Shasta Ray”

Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Freddie Lee Bates

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Benjamin Lee Delamotte

Age 34, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Charles Dean Snyder

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Karen Sargent

Age 50, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

