Patrick Zeno

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Cecile Hazzard

Age 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 8,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Paul Richardson

Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 7,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Bonnie Walker

Age 92, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Antonio Malatino

Age 43, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Melinda Marie Walls

Age 49, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Virginia L. Howe

Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

