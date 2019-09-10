Patrick Zeno
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Cecile Hazzard
Age 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 8,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Paul Richardson
Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 7,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Bonnie Walker
Age 92, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Antonio Malatino
Age 43, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Melinda Marie Walls
Age 49, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Virginia L. Howe
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
