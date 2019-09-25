Jeffrey E. Bush
Age 68, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MCHENRY FUNERAL HOME, CORVALLIS. 541-757-8141
Jack Douglas White
Age 74, of Redmond, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. REDMOND MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-548-3219
Paul Wolflick
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.