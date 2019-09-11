Martha Sears
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Robert Hargate
Age 75, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Roberta Hutchins
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Kenneth Ernest Lang
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
