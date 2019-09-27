Edwardo Estrada
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Patricia Franklin
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
June Smith
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
