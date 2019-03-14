On February 21, 2019, Debi, at age 60, went to meet her heavenly Father.
Debi was born January 12, 1959, in Opmulgee, Oklahoma. Her mother was a Cherokee Indian and was unable to keep her. She was adopted by the most loving parents, Mack and Weeta Anderson. As soon as she was born, they headed for Oklahoma, to bring her home to Roseburg, OR. She was raised in the most loving home where she was taught to love and accept Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
Debi lived in Roseburg most of her life. She graduated from Roseburg High School with many friends.
Debi married Doug Defea and worked at Melon Financial for many years. They relocated to Texas for several years to work on the oil rigs.
When they returned, they bought a home in Glide, OR, and had a wonderful baby girl, Rachel Leanne. As a family they made many good memories. There was a lot of trips to the coast, the Bonneville Dam, all the waterfalls up the North Umpqua, and of course, the monster trucks.
Doug and Debi divorced, and as time passed, she married Richard Barker, the love of her life. More memories were made as they spent time on North Umpqua River, camping, swimming, and rock collecting. Debi loved to show off the rocks they found.
After Rachel graduated and moved out on her own, Debi and Richard moved to Salem, OR. He found work there, and they started another phase of their life. They returned to Roseburg to help care for her mother and spent time with family and friends.
Debi’s health deteriorated and a stroke took her life on February 21, 2019.
Debi is preceded in death by her father, Mack Anderson, and her first husband, Doug Defea. She is survived by her husband Richard; her mother, Weeta; daughters, Rachel Leanne (Keifer), and Rachel Michelle; her beloved dog, Halo; grandchildren, Jasmin, and Gracie; grand-fur-babies, Roxy, Roscoh, and Kylo; her sister, Sherry (Rick) Hanlon; nieces, Chala (Mike) Jones and Camy Hanlon; and her great-nephews, Timothy, Hezekiah, and Easton.
Debbie will be missed immensely.We are extremely grateful for the time we had with her. She will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 5599 North Umpqua Hwy, Roseburg, March 23, 2019, at 12 p.m.
