Debra Ellen Levings, age 66, of Roseburg, OR, passed away from cancer on July 23, 2019. Debbie was born in Cottage Grove, OR on December 10, 1952, to Barbara Lynn (Godard) and Paul Loran Levings. Living amongst her many animals and flowers, Deb made her home in Lookingglass with Ron Breyne, her domestic partner of forty years.
She is survived by Ron; step-daughter, Brittany Breyne; granddaughter, Calliope Breyne-Abernethy; and her sisters Sue Kruse of Shedd, Lori Eckstine of Cottage Grove, and Patti Eckstine of Creswell. Debs many nieces and nephews were much-loved and will miss their Aunt Debbie.
Deb graduated from Cottage Grove High in 1971 with honors, and upon graduating from Southern Oregon State College in 1976 with a Bachelors in history and music, went on a solo journey traveling Americas historic sites and back roads. President Ford invited Deb to enjoy the 200-year anniversary of The Declaration of Independences signing, waving to the girl from Cottage Grove, Oregon watching the fireworks celebration sitting on the White House Lawn. She went on to become one of the first female EMTs in Douglas County, and, as an EMT III in the late 70s, helped run the first, and only, dedicated cardiac care ambulance between Seattle and San Francisco. Deb became an RN and Emergency Room Charge Nurse at Cottage Grove Hospital. She later helped fragile children who needed 24/7 care, designing care plans, and training nurses to make in-home care possible. As an Oregon Research Institute employee, she helped design and conducted a community tobacco cessation program for Creswells Youth that gained national recognition as a model for changing community attitudes toward tobacco use. That experience led her into teaching vulnerable youth attending the Phoenix School in Roseburg. In later years, she pursued another life-long passion, creating Up Starts! Plant Nursery, growing and wholesaling perennial shrubs and flowers. The common thread in all of Debs life pursuits was nurturing, loving to play a role in seeing lifes potential fulfilled.
All are welcome Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a graveside gathering at Fir Grove Cemetery, 2148 Cemetery Rd., Cottage Grove. Following the graveside, a reception will be held at Debs sister Pattis residence, 32724 Camas Swale Road, Creswell. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.