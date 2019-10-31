Delbert Guy Steele Jr. passed peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Delbert was born in 29 Palms, CA, on November 2, 1962, to Delbert Sr. and Zeoleate.
Following the death of his father, in October 1967, the family relocated to Riddle, OR, in September of 1968. Delbert attended Riddle Grade School and moved onto Tri-City Elementary, Coffenberry Middle School and South Umpqua High School. He eventually completed his GED and mechanics certification through Umpqua Community College.
Delbert worked several jobs beginning as a mechanic for Cullett's Towing, several different positions with Huffman & Wright and a fire fighter with the Hot Shots until finally he became a "jack of all trades".
Early on in his life, Delbert was led to Christ and always held fast to his beliefs. When he was walking with the Lord, he would attend First Baptist Church of Riddle, where he also occasionally played drums on Sunday. Delbert was a self-taught and talented composer, singer and guitar player as well.
Delbert was well known for his infectious smile and laugh, generosity and always a fighting spirit. He was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed, especially by his family.
Delbert is survived by his four children, Shawn Coppock, Christy Coppock, Bethany Steele and Delbert Steele 3rd; his siblings, Vanessa (Dan) Jackson, Robert (Beverly) Bowman, Dawn Buchanan, Ronald (Shari) Steele and Donald Steele; ex-wife, Cindy Steele; his partner, and the love of his life, Theresa Mosier; as well as his grandchildren, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family wishes to thank McKenzie Living and Serenity Hospice, both of Eugene, for their caring, compassionate and professional care of our loved one.
Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Riddle, Riddle, OR.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be sent to First Baptist Church of Riddle, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.