Delwin Arnold Stewart, passed away August 1, 2020. He was born in 1938.
He is survived by his wife Cora Foss Stewart; daughter, Mandra Lin Stewart; daughter, Deirdre and David Blalack; and son, David Arnold Stewart.
Delwin graduated from Roseburg High School in 1956.
