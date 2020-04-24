Dennis Cleo Hudgins, Jr. was born on July 14, 1947 in Yale, Oklahoma to Pete and JoAnn Hudgins. He passed away peacefully at Salem Hospital on April 24th, 2020, at the age of 72.
Dennis grew up in Canyonville, Oregon, then moved to Winston where he resided. Dennis started as a truck driver for Roseburg Forest Products and later became a Traffic Manager, working a combined 39 years at the company.
He had a love of sports, hunting, the New York Yankees, anything camo, or deer. He was especially fond of his grandkids. One of the most favorite hobbies he had was fishing for catfish on the Snake river. Some may say he was rough around the edges or blunt, but he had a huge heart of gold. He would do anything to help a family member in a time of need and would always lend an ear. Dennis never did make it to see a Yankees home game in person, but now he gets to see the game with the absolute best seat.
Dennis is survived by wife, Cathy Hudgins; sisters, Janet and Jane; son, Jim (Sarah) Donohue; daughters, Alice (Tim) Hutton and Nicole (Garrett) Stembridge; and grandchildren, Hannah, Brooklyn, Jordan, Talon, Paityn, Megan, Bailey and Kelcy. He was preceded in death by Pete and JoAnn Hudgins.
There is no service at this time.
