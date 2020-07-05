Dennis O’Neill 

It is with great sorrow that we tell you Dennis passed away May 20th, 2020. He was married to Becky O’Neill of Roseburg. He has three children, son, Daniel of Covina, CA; a daughter, Erin Almquist (Gary); granddaughter, Grace of Roseburg; son, John, (Diane); grandchildren, Andrew, Brianna and Jonathan, who reside in Hisperia, CA; sister, Margaret, Springfield, OR.
Dennis loved Roseburg, UCC, Douglas County, Oregon and all the wonderful people who reside here. He was heard to say that he increased the quality of his life by moving to Roseburg.
Dennis was born August 2, 1947 in Springfield, IL. At age 13, his family moved to CA. He was a man of many skills, talents and abilities. He loved his family and God. He strove for positive results and achieved them. Getting good grades became a way of life for him from grade school to grad school. He was an excellent writer. He wrote a lot of curriculum, grants, speeches, (even for the LA County Sheriff at the time, Peter J. Pitchess). He became an Altar Boy as soon as he was eligible and by age 11, he was the Altar Boy for the Arch Bishop of Illinois. Dennis understood why working hard and smart was a valuable asset.
He became a police cadet in West Covina, CA and was the youngest (17 ½ years old) full-time police employee in CA in 1965. He completed the cadet program and became a 911 dispatcher. On his 21st birthday he became a police officer. After a few years with West Covina P.D. he went on to be a Deputy with the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. Soon after joining the Sheriff’s Dept. he took the Sergeant’s exam, passed with an exceptionally high score and became a Sergeant, the youngest in the state of CA at the time. When he took the Lieutenant exam and passed, he was again the youngest at that time in CA.
While having a family and working fulltime he completed his education and even received two Master’s Degrees, one from CSULA and the other from USC. He was an excellent teacher and even taught middle school while working nights as a Lieutenant and Field Commander chasing the “bad guys”. After an injury he retired from the Sheriff’s Dept. and became an educator full time. His outstanding teaching, administrative and supervisory skills qualified him for the position of Dept Chair of the new Criminal Justice Department at UCC, where he did all that was necessary to get the Criminal Justice Dept approved by the State of OR. In the 14 ½ years with UCC, he was a Dean, interim Vice President of Instr and Executive Director of the Foundation. His many accomplishments include several new programs in professional technical and vocational fields. While in the foundation he headed up the fund-raising for the Danny Lang Teaching, Learning and Event Center for the Southern Oregon Wine Institute and the Betty Ford Health, Nursing and Science Center. This is only a very brief description of Dennis’s career and volunteer work in church and community.
As I read the many sympathy cards that have been sent to us, I see even more clearly how much Dennis meant to family, friends and co-workers. God blessed all of us when he put Dennis O’Neill in our lives. His was a life well lived….
There has been a Scholarship Fund set up to honor Dennis at UCC. Any amount you would like to donate will be wonderful in Dennis’s memory.
You can donate online at: www.umpqua.edu/contribute/donate-online
Choose “Other” for fund options and list Dennis O’Neill Memorial Fund
or you can mail a check to Ellen Brown, UCC Foundation, PO Box 967, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Dennis’s Celebration of Life will be held on July 19th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Henry’s Estate Winery. Bring your stories to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.