Rard, Deretha Lee, age 95, went to be with her savior on Monday, February 3, 2020, after a long-term illness. The eighth of nine children, Deretha was born January 8, 1925, to Edmond and Myrtle Sexton, and grew up in Antlers, Oklahoma. On January 2, 1945 she married Paul Rard, also of Antlers. In 1952 the couple moved to Oregon and settled in their long-term home in Sutherlin in 1962, where they raised their three children. Deretha worked as a cashier around Douglas County until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, quilting, crocheting, bowling, and entertaining her grandchildren.
Deretha was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Gary; mother; father; and all eight sisters and brothers. She is survived by two daughters: Linda Adams and husband, Jim, of Roseburg; Debra Ledford and husband, Bob, of Brookings; daughter-in-law Carolyn Rard of Sutherlin; nine grandchildren, and multiple great and great-great grandchildren.
Services to be held at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin on Saturday, February 8th at 2 pm, with reception following at the Sleep Inn meeting room in Roseburg on Edenbower.
