On Sunday October 11, 2020, Diana Donnelly, beautiful and loving wife and mother of two children lost her battle with liver cancer at age 71 and is in the arms of the Lord.
Diana was born on August 16, 1949 in Merced, California to Grace and Homer Burkett. She married her best friend and love of her life, Chuck Donnelly on September 16, 1966. They raised a son and a daughter and were married for 54 years.
Diana was the matriarch of her family and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She was strong, witty, and outspoken and adored by everyone who knew her. She loved her family, crafting and shopping for sales.
She is survived by her husband Chuck; her daughter Cathie; her grandchildren Brandi and Brandon; as well as four great-grandchildren, Ava, Amara, Andrew and Rowan; brothers, Bob Hughes and his wife Carol, Dale Hughes and his wife Nina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Chad Donnelly and brothers, Floyd Hughes and Rick Burkett.
Due to the virus, there will be a private service for family.
