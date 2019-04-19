Diane Marie Fletcher Hardenbrook passed away on April 14, 2019 after an extended illness.
Diane was born on April 30, 1949 to John and Marie Kelley Fletcher in Oakland, California. She grew up in the bay area where she met Gary, the love of her life. She graduated from San Lorenzo High School in Oakland, California. They married in Castro Valley, California, October 05, 1968. After Gary and Diane married, they raised their family in Union City, California.
Diane worked for many years in the school system in the bay area, teaching disabled children. When Gary’s job transferred him to southern California, she was able to get her dream home and they were able to travel and take the many cruises' they both enjoyed. After Gary's retirement, they moved back to Oregon. They found just what they were looking for in Myrtle Creek and settled in to a slower pace, country living, peace of mind and more travel.
Diane is survived by her husband Gary of 50 years; her daughter, Kelley Hardenbrook; and her son, Kevin Hardenbrook (Vanessa); grandchildren, Adrianna Covert, Shane Hardenbrook and Kendra Hardenbrook; also, her brother in-law, Ron Hardenbrook (Carla); her sister in-law, Judy Osborn (Mitch); her sister in-law, Pat Ashburn; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks and heart felt wishes of appreciation go out to her care giver, Sherry Cepelle for the many hours of care that was given to Diane in the past four years.
There will be a viewing Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. all at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon.
Please visit Diane’s website at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com .
